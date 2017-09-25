Surry changes hearing date on proposed marijuana ordinance

SURRY — The Board of Selectmen has changed a public hearing date on a proposed marijuana ordinance from Oct. 2 to Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at the school.

Also, on Oct. 10, the selectmen will present a new proposed marijuana ordinance.

The town had planned to present a general marijuana retail prohibition ordinance. Instead, voters will be asked to vote on each potential marijuana commercial use individually. There are five potential uses under the state of Maine’s recreational marijuana initiative, including retail store, cultivation, testing facility, social club and manufacturing facility.

Instead of holding a special town meeting on the proposed ordinance, Surry is holding a local referendum along with the state referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 7.