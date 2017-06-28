Sullivan votes to create town manager position

SULLIVAN — Sullivan residents on Monday voted to create a town manager position and authorized the Board of Selectmen to form a search committee to fill the position.

The vote occurred at the annual Town Meeting at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center.

The movement to create the position, which was approved 63-39, was the major point of contention on the town’s 54-item agenda. Discussion on the matter took up most of the two-hour meeting.

At last year’s Town Meeting, Sullivan voted to appoint a four-person committee to study whether the position was a needed. After a few residents expressed doubts and concerns when the article was initially brought up, members of that committee pointed out changes in Sullivan and the surrounding towns that they felt would make the addition of a town manager beneficial.

“It’s time for the town of Sullivan to become proactive and not reactive,” committee member Michael Pinkham told the crowd prior to the vote. “We have reacted to so many things that have come down from the state and federal governments that we have not had the ability to make the right decisions for the residents in this town.”

One concern raised by the committee was the expectation that Sullivan would be growing in the years to come. Although Ellsworth and the surrounding areas aren’t growing as fast as they were a decade ago — Ellsworth’s population growth of 19.9 percent between 2000 and 2010 was the highest in the state of Maine — many towns are still adding residents and new businesses at higher rates than they have in the past.

“Ellsworth is still growing, and people are coming east,” Pinkham said. “Sullivan is going to end up with these people and their business, and we have no plan to regulate businesses when they come in. … We need someone to overlook those things and point out to us the best ways we can manage this town.”

The committee also said Sullivan would keep its Board of Selectmen under a town manager system. The town manager, Pinkham added, would coordinate with selectmen rather than replace them and others at the town offices, which was a fear many skeptics of the position had.

Sullivan becomes the second town in Hancock County to approve the switch to a town manager system this month after Deer Isle, which voted to create the position June 15 in a 153-86 vote. Other municipalities in Hancock County with town or city managers include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Bar Harbor, Gouldsboro, Stonington, Mount Desert, Castine, Winter Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

Announced at the meeting were the official results of the election for the town’s open Board of Selectmen seat. Rusty Gordon received 105 of the 149 votes for the position to win re-election to another three-year term.

Also approved at the meeting was the town’s budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Excluding Regional School Unit 24 expenditures, which totaled over $2 million, the approved budget was $873,932. That total marked an increase of 7.4 percent from the last fiscal year’s total of $813,640.15. The town expects a surplus of $176,634 after taxes.