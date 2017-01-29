Student notes

Braden Kell of Surry graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a Master of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering. He is employed as a software engineer at Google in Mountain View, Calif.

Ethan Kell of Surry was named to the fall 2016 president’s list at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Emma Kell of Surry was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston.

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Maine Maritime Academy for the first semester of the 2016-2017 academic year: Joseph Maier, Blue Hill; Nicholas Niehoff, Blue Hill; James Markos, Brooksville; Eleanor Carr, Bucksport; Michael Casey, Bucksport; Christopher Chaffee, Bucksport; Chase Hanson, Bucksport; Brady MacLeod, Bucksport; Riley MacLeod, Bucksport; Jennifer Burton, Castine; Zizhe Chen, Castine; Paul Ferreira, Castine; Hunter Jones, Castine; Martin Manning, Castine; Duncan Markie, Castine; Samuel Reed, Castine; Quinn Stackpole, Castine; Sarah Burgess, Deer Isle; James Gillway, East Orland; Rachel Bunker, Ellsworth; Timothy Curts, Ellsworth; Matthew Fendl, Ellsworth; Brandon St. Germain, Ellsworth; Cristin Wright, Ellsworth; Nicholas Simmons, Gouldsboro; Spencer Baron, Mariaville; Jessica Lindsay, Mariaville; Justin Burgess, Orland; Frank Chepke, Orland; Caroline Yates, Orland; Sarah Markwood, Prospect Harbor; Maximilian Bueche, Southwest Harbor; Nathaniel Snow, Southwest Harbor; Jordan Hanscom, Sullivan.

Alyssa Chesney of Deer Isle and Nellie LaValle of Bar Harbor were named to the dean’s list for for the fall semester at Colby College in Waterville.

Chesney is s a member of the Class of 2020. She attended George Stevens Academy and is the daughter of Grace Konecny of Deer Isle and Stephen Chesney of Canaan.

LaValle is a member of the Class of 2018 and is the daughter of David LaValle of Bar Harbor and Heather Halliday of Hulls Cove.

Chloe Corrion of Bar Harbor was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Curry College in Milton, Mass.