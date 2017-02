Storm wallops coastal Maine

ELLSWORTH — Guess the groundhog knows what he’s talking about.

A week after Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter, a storm ravaged coastal Maine Thursday afternoon and evening.

Upward of 20 inches of snowfall was reported in some areas Downeast.

State offices closed at noon on Thursday in anticipation of the storm. Many Hancock County schools were closed for the day.

The snow began falling mid-afternoon in Ellsworth.

Plow crews worked through the night to clear the roads. The snow stopped falling in Ellsworth early Friday morning. The morning commute brought clear skies and frigid temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Caribou reported the apparent temperature in Bar Harbor was -13 degrees as of 7 a.m. Friday. The apparent temperature is the combination of the heat index and wind chill factor.

There was a one-hour delay for Ellsworth schools on Friday. Swan’s Island Elementary was closed.

And winter’s not done yet.

Early forecasts call for another storm Sunday night into Monday.