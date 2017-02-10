Storm wallops coastal Maine February 10, 2017 by Cyndi Wood on News PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD ELLSWORTH — Guess the groundhog knows what he’s talking about. A week after Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter, a storm ravaged coastal Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Upward of 20 inches of snowfall was reported in some areas Downeast. State offices closed at noon on Thursday in anticipation of the storm. Many Hancock County schools were closed for the day. The snow began falling mid-afternoon in Ellsworth. Plow crews worked through the night to clear the roads. The snow stopped falling in Ellsworth early Friday morning. The morning commute brought clear skies and frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service in Caribou reported the apparent temperature in Bar Harbor was -13 degrees as of 7 a.m. Friday. The apparent temperature is the combination of the heat index and wind chill factor. There was a one-hour delay for Ellsworth schools on Friday. Swan’s Island Elementary was closed. And winter’s not done yet. Early forecasts call for another storm Sunday night into Monday. Bio Latest Posts Cyndi WoodNew Media EditorCyndi oversees web content and social media for The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander newspapers. The Ellsworth native joined the staff of The American in 2007 as a reporter. When she's not in front of a computer screen, you can find her in her garage working on an ever-growing stack of DIY projects. Latest posts by Cyndi Wood (see all) Storm wallops coastal Maine - February 10, 2017 Bereaved parents challenge tax law - January 11, 2017 Fall fun activities abound - September 14, 2016 Load Comments