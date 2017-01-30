Steuben boy embarks on dream trip

STEUBEN — It was a day of firsts for little Ryker Chase — first ride in a limousine, first vacation plane ride and first trip on a Disney World cruise ship.

The experience was made possible by Red Knights Maine Chapter 3 in Gouldsboro, which held a Make-a-Wish motorcycle ride last fall to cover the $7,000 cost.

Doris Bukowski of the Steuben Fire Department leaned into the limousine Saturday, Jan. 28, and asked Chase if he was excited.

“Yes,” he said in a bare whisper of a voice.

Ryker, according to the Red Knights, was born with only one lung. Also, his heart is on the right side of his body and it is turned around 180 degrees.

Jeannette Hatt, vice president of the Red Knights club, said the motorcycle club accompanied Ryker all the way to the airport.

“He was very shy, but his mother said he couldn’t stop talking about it all the way,” Hatt said.

Ryker’s original wishes — for which he was deemed to be too young — were for a side-by-side or a fast lobster boat.

A limousine arrived at the Chase home on Salty Marsh Road about 8 a.m. Jan. 28 to pick up Ryker, his older sister, Cailin, and parents, Blake and Clarissa Chase.

The black limousine was then escorted in stages by the Steuben Fire Department, the Hancock Fire Department, the Ellsworth police and fire departments and the Lucerne and Holden fire departments to Bangor International Airport.

Present all along the way were members of the Red Knights, who rode from Steuben to the airport.

“It was a lot of phone calls,” Bukowski said of the door-to-door escorts.

Barbacle Bob, a pirate, and Princess Maddi were waiting at the airport to greet the family.

Ronelda Whitmore of Ellsworth, a volunteer wish granter for Make-a-Wish, said it took two years to fulfill Ryker’s dream.

She helped prepare a “countdown chain,” which gave Ryker something to read every day about his upcoming trip.

The limousine was a secret until a classmate at Ella Lewis School partially spilled the beans.

“All he knew was a big black car was coming,” Whitmore said.