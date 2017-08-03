St. Francis Fair set for Aug. 12

BLUE HILL — The 28th St. Francis by the Sea Fair will be held at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seventy-plus tables of “Junque for Jesus” treasures, including small boats, thousands of books, jewelry and hundreds of new and gently used toys and bikes for children, will be available for sale.

There will also be children’s activities.

There will be snacks for sale, including Bianco sausages, as well as dozens of homemade pies, cakes and breads, fresh sandwiches and strawberry shortcake.

There is no admission charge.

This year’s community fair partner, which will share in the fair’s profits, is the Hancock County SPCA.

For more information, call Judy Rountree at 374-2636.