Special Children’s Friends breaks ground for addition

ELLSWORTH — Special Children’s Friends broke ground recently on a classroom expansion project, the most expensive project permitted in the city during the month of April.

The nonprofit organization, located on Union Street, provides “programs and support for infants, children and youth with special needs and their families.”

It has had a space crunch for years, and this expansion will provide room for two classrooms, a gross motor therapy room and two handicapped-accessible bathrooms.

E.L. Shea is the general contractor for the project. It has a total price tag of $300,000, half of which will come from a $150,000 capital campaign. As of this week, Special Children’s Friends had raised $144,000, leaving only $6,000 left to raise.

To find out more about making a contribution, contact Executive Director Linda Henderson at 667-2430.

Henderson said Special Children’s Friends will have a celebratory event to honor those who have donated and to let the community see the new space when work is finished sometime later this year.

Other six-figure construction projects permitted in April include two new homes, one on Mias Way and the other on Dewbrown Way. On the Bangor Road, Stone Park Properties LLC is set to build a $150,000 addition for cold storage space.