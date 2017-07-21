Speaker examines state of the American dream

WINTER HARBOR — David Ellwood says the American dream is in decline. He wants to bring it back.

A former dean at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Ellwood discussed the state of that dream amidst a changing national landscape July 12 at the Winter Harbor Public Library.

In front of a capacity crowd, his lecture, “Reclaiming the American Dream: Achieving Real Mobility from Poverty,” examined social mobility, specifically the decline in the number of Americans who earn more money than their parents did.

“[The American Dream is] this idea that with each generation, children are going to earn more than their parents did, and that’s almost always been our standard for social mobility,” Ellwood said. “What we’ve seen over the last few decades, really, is that this isn’t really happening anymore.”

In 1940, Ellwood explained, the number of adult children earning more than their parents hovered around 90 percent. That figure has steadily dropped over the years and is now less than 50 percent in most parts of the country.

One of his examples is Washington County. A graph showed Washington County had one of the lowest rates of social mobility of any community outside of the American South. With little chance of earning more than their parents by staying, younger people with quality educations in New England’s poorest county are leaving the area for good.

Statistically speaking, the average Washington County resident today is earning about $1,740 less annually than his or her parents at the age of 26, according to a 2015 New York Times study. That trend has been constant over the last three decades in Washington County, which has seen a consistent population decline that has caused it to lose the resource it needs the most: workers.

“If you ask economic planners and developers in Washington County what’s most important, it’s going to be people,” Ellwood said. “For a long time, people thought it was about jobs — and there still aren’t enough jobs — but Washington County is one of those places that’s in a demographic death spiral right now because they’re losing people.”

Different areas of the country have different areas of need, Ellwood said. In the Mississippi Delta, he mentioned jobs and education. In Silicon Valley, it was affordable housing. Rather than a program, he offered an initiative, “Change the Narrative,” that would find workable solutions from rural Washington County to the nation’s biggest urban centers.

The solution hinges on a few main points: celebrating shared strengths, emphasizing common struggles, building natural alliances — through clubs, churches, employers and other institutions — and fighting “othering,” which he described as the tendency to see those fighting economic anxiety as being unlike us and casting them aside for it.

“We have these tendencies to cast people aside as ‘the other’ and not focus on what we have in common,” Ellwood said. “If we don’t empower each other and recognize that we all face unfairness and different situations, we can’t succeed.”

Whatever initiatives, programs or policies cities, counties, states and regions use to do so, Ellwood is of the opinion that something has to give. The widespread discontent between people of different backgrounds and political preferences has given Ellwood a glimmer of encouragement.

“I’m struck when I go across the country about how many people are worried about our future, and in a way, that makes me much more optimistic now than I was in years past,” Ellwood said. “What we all want is to have control over our own lives, and to get that control, we first have to change the way we see poverty and lack of opportunity in our communities. We have a start, but there’s still a ways to go.”