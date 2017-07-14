Six arrested in Southwest Harbor drug bust

ELLSWORTH — Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested six people in Southwest Harbor early Friday morning after a heroin and crack cocaine bust, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno.

The arrests occurred after agents executed two search warrants at residences on the Marshall Brook Road, Arno said. Police seized approximately 20 grams of heroin and 25 grams of crack cocaine.

Also seized was $3,150 in cash, the suspected proceeds from the sale of the illegal drugs, Arno said.

The arrests followed a month-long investigation into the illegal importation and distribution of heroin and crack cocaine in the area. The group arrested is thought to be responsible for the import and sale of heroin throughout coastal Hancock County, Arno said.

Charged thus far are:

Torrie McIntosh-Figueroa, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y.: aggravated drug trafficking (heroin and crack).

Alyssa Penney, 20, of South Portland: aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (heroin and crack).

Shannon Waas, 42, of Southwest Harbor: aggravated trafficking (heroin and crack).

Scott Cote, 30, of Southwest Harbor: aggravated drug trafficking (heroin and crack cocaine) and one count unlawful drug trafficking (heroin).

Paul Cote, 32, Charleston: unlawful drug trafficking (heroin).

Zachary Elkins, 25, of Bass Harbor: unlawful drug possession (crack cocaine).

Also, as part of the investigation, the Maine State Police charged Jordan Anderson, 26, of Bangor with eluding a police officer and driving to endanger.

Anderson allegedly fled from a residence on the Marshal Brook Road and refused to stop for troopers at the time the search warrants were being executed.

The MDEA was assisted during the investigation by the Southwest Harbor Police Department, the Bar Harbor Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police.

Citizens with information concerning drug trafficking in their communities are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the closest MDEA task force office.

Citizens also may call MDEA and leave a message on the agency’s tip-line at (800) 452-6457.