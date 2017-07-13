Seven apply for Deer Isle town manager position

DEER ISLE — The town of Deer Isle has seven applicants for the new position of town manager.

“We’ve got applicants from the Blue Hill area to Texas,” said Deer Isle Selectman Lew Ellis.

Voters on June 13 approved changing the form of town government to one run by a town manager and overseen by the three-member Board of Selectmen.

“We’re in the process of getting an advisory committee together,” Ellis said. Ellis said six to seven residents would serve on the committee.

The committee will be responsible for choosing which applicants to interview and making the final recommendation to the Board of Selectmen.

“Hopefully, they’ll find someone interesting to them,” he said.

Deer Isle will still have an annual town meeting. In fact, a town manager would not start until after the March 2018 annual town meeting. That is if residents agree to fund the position.

The town has needed someone to handle town affairs on a daily basis since longtime Selectman Neville Hardy’s last term expired, according to Ellis.

In other business, Deer Isle residents should expect to receive their annual property tax bills around July 19.

Ellis said the Board of Selectmen committed taxes for the year on Friday.

“Taxes are going up very slightly,” Ellis said. That’s mainly due to an increase in the education budget.