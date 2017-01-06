Settlement reached over Callahan mine cleanup site

BROOKSVILLE — A settlement was reached Friday that will facilitate the cleanup of the Callahan Mine, a former copper and zinc open-pit mine that has been a Superfund site since 2002.

The settlement resolved federal and state liability claims against Smith Cove Preservation Trust, a nonprofit corporation based in Brecksville, Ohio, that owns the main property of the Callahan Mine site. The trust owns property that has soil, sand, silt, clay, gravel and boulders, which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would like to use as “borrow material” for the site cleanup.

According to an EPA press release, the settlement will eliminate several thousand trips of heavy truck traffic on local roads leading to the site, which is located on the Cape Rosier Peninsula.

“They can use the material for the cleanup in a much more efficient manner, because it’s located there instead of trucking it in from somewhere,” said Emily Bender, a spokeswoman for the EPA’s New England Regional Office.

Bender added that interactions between the DEP, EPA and Smith Cove went “very smoothly,” and that the official settlement was required as part of Superfund procedure.

The settlement also will give the EPA and the Maine DEP permanent access rights over the property as they clean the site up and monitor its progress.

“Reaching this settlement is good news for the community of Brooksville,” said EPA Regional Administrator Curt Spalding in the press release. “It allows the site cleanup to move forward, and promotes continued protection of public health in the area.”

The settlement will go a long way toward cutting down truck traffic in the area, but Maine DEP Project Manager Naji Akladiss said that work on the cleanup has been progressing steadily for the past five years.

“The work is being done whether we have the settlement or not,” he said.

Major mining operations at the site occurred from 1968 to 1972. Groundwater and soil samples at the site were found to be so contaminated with lead, arsenic and other chemicals that a Superfund site was established.

The site was divided into three areas, called operable units. According to the EPA press release, Operable Unit 1 (OU1), which required the cleanup of arsenic, lead, thallium and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) contamination, is complete. Operable Unit 2 (OU2) still requires a cleanup approach to be developed. Operable Unit 3 (OU3) is partially completed, but it still requires a plan for removing sediments and soils from the salt marsh and southern portion of Goose Pond.