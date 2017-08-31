Sedgwick voters approve retail marijuana moratorium

SEDGWICK — Sedgwick residents approved a retail marijuana moratorium ordinance during a special town meeting Aug. 24, according to Town Clerk Cynthia Reilly.

The ordinance prohibits any retail marijuana businesses from operating in Sedgwick for six months.

Voters at the annual Town Meeting last March had approved a six-month moratorium, which has since expired.

Also, the wording on the most recent moratorium was tweaked so that the selectmen are able to vote to extend it themselves without holding a special town meeting, according to First Selectman Michael Sheahan.