Sedgwick to consider new retail marijuana moratorium August 17, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on News SEDGWICK — The town of Sedgwick is holding a special town meeting Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. to consider a retail marijuana moratorium ordinance. First Selectman Michael Sheahan said the town had looked into extending the original moratorium. However, the legal department at the Maine Municipal Association has produced a new moratorium ordinance for municipalities to use. Sheahan said the first moratorium the association produced contained flaws. "One of the biggest flaws was that selectmen can typically extend a moratorium on their own," but the previous ordinance would require a special town meeting for extensions, Sheahan said. A copy of the new proposed moratorium is available at the town office or on the town website. "It just seemed like a cleaner solution to the issue than extending a flawed one," Sheahan said.