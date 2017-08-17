Sedgwick to consider new retail marijuana moratorium

SEDGWICK — The town of Sedgwick is holding a special town meeting Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. to consider a retail marijuana moratorium ordinance.

First Selectman Michael Sheahan said the town had looked into extending the original moratorium.

However, the legal department at the Maine Municipal Association has produced a new moratorium ordinance for municipalities to use.

Sheahan said the first moratorium the association produced contained flaws.

“One of the biggest flaws was that selectmen can typically extend a moratorium on their own,” but the previous ordinance would require a special town meeting for extensions, Sheahan said.

A copy of the new proposed moratorium is available at the town office or on the town website.

“It just seemed like a cleaner solution to the issue than extending a flawed one,” Sheahan said.