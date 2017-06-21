Secretary of State announces $50-million bond issue passed handily

AUGUSTA — The official tabulation of votes from the June 13 special referendum election shows that the bond issue on the ballot was approved by Maine voters, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced Wednesday.

The Elections Division has certified the results and Governor Paul LePage signed the official vote proclamation Wednesday morning.

The certified election results show a total of 63,468 votes (60.9 percent) in favor of the bond issue, and 39,549 votes (38.0 percent) in opposition. Voters cast a total of 104,213 ballots in this single-question statewide referendum, with 1,196 blanks (1.1 percent).

Question 1 asked: “Do you favor a $50,000,000 bond issue to provide $45,000,000 in funds for investment in research, development and commercialization in the State to be used for infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades that enable organizations to gain and hold market share, to increase revenues and to expand employment or preserve jobs for Maine people, to be awarded through a competitive process to Maine-based public and private entities, leveraging other funds in a one-to-one ratio and $5,000,000 in funds to create jobs and economic growth by lending to or investing in small businesses with the potential for significant growth and strong job creation?”

The Elections Division will post the results online this week at http://maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/results/index.html. The legislation will become law 30 days from the date of the official proclamation, June 21.