Search under way in Penobscot River after abandoned car found on Narrows Bridge

VERONA ISLAND — Officials are searching the Penobscot River off Bucksport and Verona Island this morning after an abandoned vehicle was found on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge overnight.

Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols said an abandoned vehicle was found on the cable-stay bridge between Prospect and Verona Island at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The incident is being investigated by state police. Nichols said the Marine Patrol was notified of the situation at 6 a.m. and began searching the river shortly after 7.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.