Marine Patrol Officers Brent Chasse (left) and Tyler Sirois (right) launch a Marine Patrol vessel from Verona Island this morning to begin searching the waters near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge (in the background) after police received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the bridge. MAINE DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES Search under way in Penobscot River after abandoned car found on Narrows Bridge June 23, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News VERONA ISLAND — Officials are searching the Penobscot River off Bucksport and Verona Island this morning after an abandoned vehicle was found on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge overnight. Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols said an abandoned vehicle was found on the cable-stay bridge between Prospect and Verona Island at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday. The incident is being investigated by state police. Nichols said the Marine Patrol was notified of the situation at 6 a.m. and began searching the river shortly after 7. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.