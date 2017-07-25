Schoodic luncheon raises record $34,195

WINTER HARBOR — More than 100 residents turned out, raising a total of $34,195, on Friday, July 14, at Schoodic Arts for All’s seventh Annual Summer Luncheon at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor.

Spearheaded by Gouldsboro resident Jane Bradley, the fundraiser included a raffle, live auction and entertainment by singer Bobbi Lane and pianist Brian Stewart. The luncheon was catered by the Crocker House Country Inn.

Approaching its 20th anniversary, Schoodic Arts for All is expanding its children’s arts programming into schools across the Downeast region.

“It’s fundraisers like this,” Schoodic Arts’ Director Mary Laury said, which “enable our children of Downeast Maine to have arts enrichment experiences of no cost to them.”

On July 31, the Schoodic Arts Festival will kick off, featuring diverse workshops and live performances, and run through Aug. 13. For more info, call 963-2569 and visit www.schoodicartsforall.org.