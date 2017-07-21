Schoodic Institute president details ongoing changes at Schoodic Point

SULLIVAN — As tourists from all over flock to Acadia National Park for the summer, not everyone is headed to the hills and trails of Mount Desert Island. Some are headed to one of the park’s lesser-known locations: Schoodic Point in Winter Harbor.

Each passing year brings more people to this part of the park, which lies at the southern tip of the Schoodic Peninsula. Yet as Schoodic Point increases in popularity, efforts must be taken to preserve its natural scenery. Those responsibilities fall to the Schoodic Institute, a nonprofit group that partners with Acadia to manage this area of Maine’s only national park.

Schoodic Institute President Mark Berry detailed some of the ongoing events at the institute July 14 in a presentation at Gordon’s Wharf in Sullivan. The presentation detailed the institute’s role in researching and maintaining wildlife on the Schoodic Peninsula, which makes up roughly 5 percent of Acadia.

“With new research and more people coming here, we’re starting to find new ways to help people experience what Schoodic has to offer,” Berry said. “It’s nowhere near as large as MDI, but it’s still a big part of the park, and we’re learning new things all the time.”

In its 13-year existence, the organization has provided a boost to the local economy and has helped the park keep pace with growing crowds and new land acquisitions that have increased Schoodic’s total acreage.

“Even in just the three years I’ve been here, I’ve seen a big increase in the number of visitors and interest in what’s going on at the park,” Berry said. “It used to be that Schoodic was kind of the secret of Acadia, but people are sort of figuring it out now.”

Ecosystem science is the largest component of the institute’s mission. In addition to examining the forest that can be seen throughout Schoodic Point, ecologists also study bird migration patterns and the fresh, brackish and saltwaters that are home to all sorts of different wildlife.

Schoodic Institute has also partnered with local schools, including Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan. Students from Sumner assist ecologists with research during the school year and even gave a presentation on changes in forest and intertidal ecology in May.

“Through these programs, students get experience through learning outdoors and can discover their capabilities in ways they don’t in the classroom,” Berry said. “Teachers come up to us all the time and say, ‘These kids prove to be more capable than I thought they were.’”

In another endeavor, the institute has encouraged people to participate in what it calls “citizen science.” During the fall, wildlife enthusiasts come to the point to watch waterfowl travel south for the winter. Participants track the number of each species of bird they see and total them at day’s end.

In “BioBlitz,” another citizen science project, participants search for arthropods on Schoodic’s shoreline. Within the first decade of Schoodic Point’s founding, the BioBlitz project discovered more than 500 species of arthropods that had never before been documented anywhere in Acadia National Park.

“We actually have an app now, ‘iNaturalist,’ that can help people identify some of the species,” Berry said. “You can take a picture of a species that you don’t know, and there are experts who can help you identify it. It’s a great way to get people involved in wildlife observation.”

Those experiences are sure to keep visitors coming back to Schoodic Point. As long as they do, Schoodic Institute will be at the forefront of researching this changing area and bringing it to life, Berry said.

“This park is such a big part of so many people’s lives, and it’s going through lots of changes in this part of it,” Berry said. “It’s up to us to learn as much as we can about the species that call this place home and make sure they thrive for future generations to enjoy.”