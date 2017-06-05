Sale is pending for Jordan’s Snack Bar

ELLSWORTH — Though the prospective buyer’s identity and plans are unknown to the public at this point, Jordan’s Snack Bar may soon have a new owner.

Real estate broker Dan Sargent of Sargent Real Estate confirmed Monday afternoon that there is an agreement for the business and property and that it is under contract. A “Pending” banner appeared on the online real estate listing for the snack bar earlier.

The sale of the popular eatery has not been completed, however.

Jordan’s closed in mid-April following the sudden and unexpected death of 22-year-old Andrew Jordan. Andrew was the grandson of co-founders Carol and Jimmy Jordan, and son of Shawn Jordan, who ran the business with his mother since Jimmy’s death in 2010.

In early May, the Jordan family announced they would not be re-opening the snack bar. With the loss of Andrew and the earlier loss of Jimmy, the family said, it had “become too much to carry on the quality and love that we have always tried to serve and give to our customers.”

Within two weeks of that announcement, the business was listed for sale. The asking price for the 2.4-acre property — which features the main building with service area, kitchen and two separate two-bedroom apartments/living areas, as well as a 3,220-square-foot banquet hall and separate game room, along with a playground, gazebo and parking area — was $1.39 million.

Sargent, president and co-owner of the real estate company, said he could not disclose any details of the pending transaction, such as who the buyer is and what the actual sale price may be.

He said he has fielded many queries and heard many rumors from people in the community, which he said he believes reflects the strong interest the community has in the future of Jordan’s Snack Bar.

That in turn, Sargent said, is a testament to the hard work the Jordan family put into the business over the years and the loyal following it developed among locals and visitors alike.