RSU 24 receives federal bus funding

SULLIVAN — Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) is among two public school bus fleets in Maine to receive federal funding to buy newer school buses that emit less pollution.

RSU 24 received $40,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) toward the cost of replacing two school buses.

“We feel very fortunate to have received this funding,” said RSU Superintendent Michael Eastman. “It supports our efforts to maintain a bus fleet that is efficient and environmentally friendly.”

Regional School District 21 in Kennebunk is receiving $160,000 in EPA funding to replace eight school buses.

The EPA said in announcing the funding that more than $7.7 million was awarded to schools nationwide under the 2016 Clean School Bus Rebate Program.

The funds will help pay to replace 401 older diesel school buses with new buses that are more than 90 percent cleaner in terms of emissions.

“Children should not be exposed to pollutants from diesel emissions when they ride the bus to school in the morning,” said Curt Spalding, regional administrator for the EPA.

“These funds will help protect our children,” he said. “At the same time they will help keep communities healthier in the future.”