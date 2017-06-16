Rotary Club of Ellsworth Awards Five Paul Harris Fellows

ELLSWORTH — The Rotary Club of Ellsworth held its annual Paul Harris Fellow recognition event on Tuesday, June 13, in Ellsworth.

Paul Harris Fellows were awarded to Jo Cooper, Debra Ehrlenbach, Ron King, Nancy Mayo and Carolyn Patten. Each honoree received a medallion and a certificate of recognition.

Club President Carl Lusby provided opening remarks, noting the Paul Harris Fellow recognition was created in 1957 in memory of the founder of Rotary as a way to show appreciation for contributions to the Rotary Foundation’s charitable and educational programs.

The recognition identifies the Paul Harris Fellow as an advocate of the foundation’s goals of world peace and international understanding.

Since 1977, it has been a practice of the Rotary Club of Ellsworth to award Paul Harris Fellows in honor and appreciation of service to the club and/or the community.

Cooper, of Lamoine, was recognized for exemplifying in her work and daily life the “Service above Self” Rotary motto. She also models the Rotary Foundation mission of “Doing Good in the World” through her leadership as executive director of Friends in Action and the operation of the organization’s Senior Center, and through her service on the Board of Selectman for the town of Lamoine for the past 17 years.

Ehrlenbach, of Hancock, was recognized for her devotion to community service. She currently serves as board chairwoman of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. She joined the Rotary Club of Ellsworth and quickly became active in service projects, including international mission trips in Panama and Belize to deliver wheelchairs to those in need.

King, of Penobscot, was recognized for his many years of service, which has included leadership with Maine AIDS Alliance and Down East AIDS Network. He has volunteered and served on numerous boards, including Washington Hancock Community Agency and Everybody Eats. He has volunteered on numerous international mission trips, including service in Belize and Nicaragua.

Mayo, who is from Ellsworth, was recognized for her long-term commitment to the Rotary Club of Ellsworth. Her club service has focused on all charity events, including the Blueberry Pancake Breakfast and Charity Auction. She has successfully led the Rotary Membership Committee. Mayo also serves a secretary on the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Patten, of Surry, was recognized for her outstanding service in the Ellsworth community. In keeping with Rotary’s goal of using one’s vocation as an avenue for service, her professional career with MetLife included a deep devotion to volunteering.

The Rotary Club of Ellsworth was founded in 1950. In 1992, Patten was the first woman to serve as the club’s president.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations and helps to build goodwill and peace in the world.

Clubs represent a cross-section of the community and are nonpolitical and nonreligious. The Rotary Club of Ellsworth was chartered in 1950 and has 62 members. Since 1977, the Club has recognized 96 individuals as Paul Harris Fellows.