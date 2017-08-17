Ronan is officially named president of Maine Coast, Blue Hill hospitals

ELLSWORTH — John Ronan, acting president of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital since late last year, has now been named the hospital’s official, permanent leader.

M. Michelle Hood, president and CEO of Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems (EMHS), made the announcement Thursday. Ronan has led Blue Hill Memorial Hospital since 2014 and has been acting president at Maine Coast since October.

He took over in Ellsworth from Charlie Therrien, who left to lead another EMHS member hospital, Mercy Hospital in Portland.

Hood said Ronan has done “excellent work” in overseeing the leadership needs of the two Hancock County hospitals in his time leading them.

“John has been instrumental in the ongoing integration of business and clinical services as well as planning for the future of health delivery service in Hancock County,” she said in a news release. “Unifying leadership of the two hospitals ensures a big-picture view.”

Deb Ehrlenbach, chairwoman of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, said she is “very pleased” with Ronan’s appointment. She said board members fully support him in this permanent role.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with John this past year and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” Ehrlenbach said. “The board is excited about Maine Coast’s future and our ability to realize its mission of improving our communities with excellence in health care.”

Gordon Stewart, chairman of the Board of Trustees at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, called Ronan a leader who gets things done.

“He has extensive health care management experience and is committed to Hancock County health care,” Gordon said. “I know John will also contribute greatly to the success of Maine Coast.”

Ronan, an Orono native, has served in various roles with EMHS for more than 20 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Maine. He also has an MBA with health care concentration and a Master of Science in human relations, both from Husson University.

Ronan is also board-certified in health care management. He serves on the board of the Maine Hospital Association (MHA), chairs the MHA’s Public Policy Council and serves on the Regional Policy Board of the American Hospital Association. Ronan is married, has two adult children, and lives in Holden.

He said he is excited about the possibilities before both hospitals.

“The ability to plan services for the long-term benefit of Hancock County is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I am thrilled to be a part of it,” he said. “And, as I have so often said, I am most fortunate to have found my dream job in a region I love and at a health system I respect.”