Rheumatoid arthritis support group forming; meets monthly at MCMH

ELLSWORTH — Karen Hawes of Ellsworth, a retired registered nurse, is starting up a support group for individuals with rheumatoid arthritis and other rheumatoid diseases.

Arthritis Introspective Downeast Maine will meet the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital board room (enter through Door C).

The purpose of the group is “to provide a safe place to share feelings and experiences” and to “provide support through understanding, education and empowerment.”

There are no charges or fees.

Hawes, herself, has rheumatoid arthritis.

“The journey with rheumatoid arthritis is what drove me to seek a support group,” she stated in a release. “Finding none, I chose to start one.

“People with RA will usually define the issues as pain, fatigue, lack of understanding and the trials of trying to find the medication regimen that will work for them … to name a few.

“Like me, most started with a pain level of 10 … worse in the morning. It gets better during the day. Then you go to bed knowing what it will be in the morning, again and again, until you find the medications that will work for you. That can take one to two years. Everyone is different. There is no cure and no magic pill that helps all. Most go though life with daily pain.”

Hawes notes that lack of understanding on the part of family and friends is another problem. They might say “You don’t look sick,” or “You were fine this morning” or “I have arthritis in my knee” (“not anywhere near the same thing,” Hawes stated). Another familiar line: “You played golf yesterday and now you can’t work.”

“This is a very fickle disease,” Hawes wrote.

A common side effect is fatigue. “It can be anywhere from minor to debilitating. It, too, can vary from day to day. We usually develop ways to deal with it or ‘push’ through it,” she wrote.

Most medications are very toxic, she stated, “and it can take months to years to find a regimen that will work for you.”

“When I talk with someone who has RA, there is immediate understanding. We end up discussing how we handle issues and limitations. I am lucky that my husband, family and friends are very supportive. They learned about the disease and are ‘there’ whenever I need them. Many others are not so lucky.”

“My goal is to offer a place for those of us with rheumatoid disease and all forms of arthritis to come and share their stories and successes. Life has so much to offer. I feel that we can help each other face it head on. There is no support group in my area that I could find. I am a people person and enjoy meeting new folks. This will be a great way to find and give support with others.”

Facilitator Hawes can be reached at 667-8025 or 460-3042.