Retail pot? Maybe not in Hancock County

BLUE HILL — You can legally smoke marijuana all you want, but you’re not going to buy it here.

That was the message from a Blue Hill referendum Tuesday.

You also won’t be buying cannabis or associated products in the towns of Bucksport, Osborn, Verona Island, Lamoine, Gouldsboro and Sorrento.

Blue Hill residents — 12 percent of them at least — approved five ordinances that prohibit all commercial uses allowed by the Marijuana Legalization Act.

Maine voters approved recreational marijuana last November. Legislators are nearing the end of their work crafting the law.

Potential commercial uses include retail stores, social clubs, cultivation, testing facilities and manufacturing facilities.

Maine municipalities have taken a few different routes with local retail marijuana legislation.

Blue Hill is the only municipality to date that has offered its residents the ability to vote on each prospective use under the law.

The total number of ballots cast Tuesday was 307, according to Town Clerk Etta Perkins. That included 41 absentee ballots. That’s a turnout of just under 13 percent.

The votes for allowing cultivation, testing and manufacturing facilities were closest with margins of 177-130 for cultivation, 175-132 for testing and 181-126 for manufacturing.

However, the votes on allowing marijuana shops and social clubs were 2-1 against with votes of 194-113 on stores and 206-101 on social clubs.

The town of Surry is following in Blue Hill’s steps with a five-part referendum on Nov. 7.

Ellsworth and Winter Harbor have two-year bans in place to buy themselves time to see what the state laws and regulations are going to be.

Note that none of the local ordinances or moratoriums affects recreational use of marijuana for those 21 and older. Per the act, Mainers are allowed to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana as well as six flowering plants and an unlimited number of seedlings.

Prohibition ordinances

The following municipalities have adopted ordinances prohibiting retail marijuana businesses:

Bucksport

Osborn

Verona Island

Lamoine

Gouldsboro

Sorrento

Blue Hill.

Moratorium ordinances

The town of Trenton is holding a special town meeting Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. to decide a moratorium ordinance. Fred Ehrlenbach, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said that would give the Planning Board time to draft amendments to the Land Use Ordinance.

The Ellsworth City Council voted on Dec. 19, 2016, to ban all retail marijuana businesses for up to two years.

Winter Harbor enacted a two-year ban in June 2017.

The town of Castine issued a notice that it would not accept any applications for licenses or building permits or any related approvals for retail marijuana establishments.

Town Manager Jimmy Goodson said he hopes Castine will vote on whether to prohibit such businesses in May 2018.

Towns that have approved six-month moratoriums include:

Brooklin

Stonington

Sedgwick

Blue Hill.

Town meeting votes or referendums

Tremont selectmen voted last week to propose a prohibition ordinance, which residents will vote on at the annual Town Meeting.

No ordinances

The following towns have not adopted any ordinances or moratoriums:

Bar Harbor

Mount Desert

Southwest Harbor

Eastbrook

Great Pond

Mariaville

Otis

Orland

Dedham

Deer Isle

Hancock

Sullivan

Franklin

Waltham.

Southwest Harbor Town Manager Don Lagrange asked, “What can we do until the state gives us the guidelines? It doesn’t make any sense for us to go forward until we know what the rules are.”