Restoration begins on Jonesport’s landmark spire

By Laura Mazza-Dixon

JONESPORT — Watching the Fourth of July lobster boat races from the Beals Island Bridge, and looking back toward Jonesport this summer, everyone could see that something was missing. As anyone who goes out lobstering from Jonesport or Beals could have told them, the spire that rose above Jonesport Harbor from the church near the marina has been removed.

Ever since Daniel James Sawyer and his wife, Emeline, donated the land and the building for the Sawyer Memorial Church in 1886, the steeple of the white church on the hill has been a familiar landmark by day and a beacon by night. For years, it has guided sloops, schooners, steamships, sailboats, lobster boats and trawlers into Moosabec Reach from deeper waters.

D.J. Sawyer and his family owned the shipyard on the shore where three- and four-masted schooners were built. They were well aware of the need for the landmark spire on the rocky coast of Washington County. The tower for the steeple also holds the town clock, manufactured by E. Howard and Co. of Boston in 1883, and the church bell, cast by the Revere Co. and installed when the church was built.

Loading traps down at the Jonesport Marina, lobsterman Dean Alley says not having the steeple as a reference point makes a difference when he is out on the water.

“We could always look back and see it when we were pulling traps outside Roque Island and Head Harbor Island,” he said. “We do miss it.”

Jonesport Selectman Harry Fish, who teaches the basic Introduction to Coastal Navigation section of the boating safety class offered every year in Southwest Harbor by the Coast Guard Auxiliary, says that church spires are traditionally noted on nautical charts so that sailors can use them to “triangulate” their position from offshore.

Although both commercial and recreational boaters may have boats equipped with global positioning devices, Fish emphasizes the importance of basic navigational skills in his classes.

“Between the chart, the compass, and the landmarks on the shore, you should be able to figure out where you are going.”

“Modern technology is great,” he says, but “in a saltwater environment, you run the risk of that technology failing just when you need it most.”

The Sawyer Memorial Church spire is indicated by a small spire symbol on every nautical chart for the area. Fish says the steeple was visible in clear weather from two to three miles beyond the islands.

“Looking back from Eastern Bay, you could see it from out past Mistake Island and the Moose Peak Light,” he said.

The elegant Victorian church, with Greek revival and Italianate architectural details, has graced the shoreline in numerous photographs and paintings of the scenic harbor.

“North by Northeast,” published by Oxmoor House in 1986 with paintings of New England harbors by Ray Ellis and text by Walter Cronkite, includes Ellis’s “Meadow behind the Church,” with the old church on Sawyer Square seen from the landward side.

The congregation has been maintaining the church for 131 years. Over time, they have made additions to the building, including a food pantry that serves the area. They realize it would take a long time to raise the money for this project with baked bean suppers, pancake breakfasts and lobster feeds.

The details on the project to date and the plans for the restoration of the steeple date from 2013, when the trustees of the church received an assessment grant of $4,000 from the Maine Community Foundation’s “Maine Steeples Project.” The money enabled the trustees to hire the architectural firm Ames Associates to assess the structural integrity of the old church. While the report from Ames Associates found the building to be “well-built and structurally sound,” it stated, in part, that “water had intruded into the steeple itself, causing damage to the beams that supported it.”

For a couple of years the project was delayed while the congregation debated spending the money required. By 2016, the trustees, faced with a concern about safety, advised the members that the original steeple would have to be removed, and in the removal process might be destroyed. The cost of the removal of the steeple was $12,000. The money was raised by local contributions.

In the spring of 2017, the trustees hired the engineering firm of Gartley and Dorsky of Camden to assess the condition of the belfry tower. Their report lists multiple structural problems within the tower that supports the steeple, most having to do with the degradation of the original wood.

Now that the report is in, the trustees have determined that the work to restore the belfry and replace the steeple will be done in stages, with the Mid-Maine Restoration Co. of Boothbay doing the work. Examples of projects completed by Mid-Maine Restoration can be seen at the company’s website at https://www.maine-steeplejacks.com.

According to church trustee Allan Rennie, “The materials we will use will allow us to restore the steeple with less maintenance and repair in the future without destroying the historical appearance of the church.”

The original steeple will be replaced by a six-sided fiberglass one that will be a little higher than the original. The clock and the bell will need to be removed while the work on the tower is done. The plans are for this part of the project to begin in October 2017.

The cost for the entire project is estimated at over $175,000, but the work will proceed only as funds allow.

Given the magnitude of the work that needs to be done to safely restore the steeple, we are hoping that those who have visited Jonesport, by land or sea, those who have family and friends from this part of Downeast Maine, and all of those who treasure the beauty of the old maritime towns in Maine will be willing to make a contribution.

Maralyn Mazza, a 90-year-old member of the church and granddaughter of Dr. Henry Mansfield, who served as the dentist in Jonesport well into his 90s, has written this about the efforts to save the spire.

“Over 130 years of storms have taken their toll on this old church. What I love about Maine is that Maine takes care if its own. Having watched problems come and go for nearly a century, I know that folks all over the area will care and help us save our spire.”

Please join us with a donation to help restore the landmark spire of the church on the hill above the Jonesport Harbor. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Make the check out to Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church and send it to the “Save Our Spire Fund,” c/o Sawyer Memorial Church, P.O. Box 249, Jonesport, ME 04649.

For more information, contact Allan Rennie at 812-1756, or email him at [email protected]