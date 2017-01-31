Resident looking for Gouldsboro to make a statement on human rights

GOULDSBORO — Saying there is a rise in hate crimes in Maine, a Gouldsboro resident asked selectmen Jan. 26 to adopt a resolution affirming the town’s commitment to civil liberties and human rights.

Faith Lane said FBI data indicates there are two active hate groups in the state: the Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and the National Socialist Movement.

“Activities seem to be centered, at the moment, around Portland, Augusta and Bangor, however, it seems evident that if left unchecked, these groups and their activities will spread,” she said at a meeting that drew about 30 people.

However, the selectmen said that although they thought the effort was laudable, the resolution should be put before the entire town, such as at Town Meeting in June.

“I totally agree with it,” said Selectman Bill Thayer, who said initially he was “insulted” that the town might be viewed any other way, “but I think it’s something that should go to the community.”

“It’s not about fixing something that is wrong, but affirming something that is right,” said Susan Dickson-Smith.

Lane said the FBI and the Southern Poverty Law Center reported 38 hate crimes committed in Maine between 2014 and 2015.

“This represents a 36 percent increase in hate crimes across our state in just one year,” Lane said, quoting a news story on WGME Fox 22 in Portland.

Although she is the librarian at the Dorcas Library, Lane said she was speaking as a resident, not in her professional role.

She said Gouldsboro has a long history of acceptance of human differences.

“I ask that we consider making a community statement denouncing these groups and the acts of hate — speech, graffiti, vandalism and the violence they teach,” Lane said.

Selectman Roger Bowen said a resolution would send a strong statement and is not uncommon in small communities.

Mazouz Hussein arrived in the United States in 1968 from the West Bank territory occupied by Israel.

He came to the United States to pursue his education and rose from a being a stock boy to vice president of a large retail business.

The Husseins retired to the village of Corea in 2011.

Saying he was a “proud citizen of the U.S.,” Hussein said he also was concerned about current events.

“I’m worried that overall, as a society, thinking-wise, we are going backward rather than forward,” Hussein said in a conversation following the meeting. “As somebody who has witnessed discrimination and bigotry by people, I am dedicated to making sure this country doesn’t go backward.”

He said he understood human rights and liberties are protected by the U.S. Constitution, but felt a statement would be beneficial.

“It’s not necessary to have this, but it made me feel glad to live in a town that holds to these beliefs and their enforcement,” Hussein said.

Dana Rice Sr. said he agreed with the principles, but “why do we need to reaffirm what we already stand for?”

Paul Stewart of Corea said there was no need for the resolution.

“This country is divided enough as it is,” he said.

Melinda Boumans of Gouldsboro said she too supported the thought behind the resolution, but wondered if it would be more appropriate to put the issue before the entire town.

Bowen said that if the selectmen did not want to pass the resolution, they should consider affirming the principles underlying the resolution.

“This is motherhood and apple pie,” he said.

The remainder of the board did not agree.

Bowen’s motion to approve the resolution was not seconded, so the issue died on the table.

Lane said after the meeting that she would be collecting signatures to have the resolution put on the Town Meeting warrant in June.