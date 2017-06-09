Research bond, school budgets face June 13 vote

ELLSWORTH — A single statewide referendum question will be the ballot in all Maine municipalities on June 13. It is a bond issue for $50 million.

Voters in many Hancock County communities also will be asked to give final approval to their respective school budgets in a referendum validation vote.

The statewide, bond-issue question on the ballot reads: “Do you favor a $50,000,000 bond issue to provide $45,000,000 in funds for investment in research, development and commercialization in the State to be used for infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades that enable organizations to gain and hold market share, to increase revenues and to expand employment or preserve jobs for Maine people, to be awarded through a competitive process to Maine-based public and private entities, leveraging other funds in a one-to-one ratio and $5,000,000 in funds to create jobs and economic growth by lending to or investing in small businesses with the potential for significant growth and strong job creation?”

On Mount Desert Island, officials at The Jackson Laboratory and the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory have urged passage of the bonds.

“The growth of The Jackson Laboratory and other biomedical research institutions in Maine has been enhanced by the public-private partnerships with the state through the Maine Technology Asset Fund,” said Michael Hyde, vice president for external affairs and strategic partnerships at The Jackson Laboratory. “We hope that voters will pass the bond measure, Question 1, on June 13, and continue to invest in R&D throughout the state.”

Voters in many Hancock County municipalities, including those in Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24), RSU 25 and Ellsworth, will vote on whether to give final approval to their local school budgets for the coming school year.

In Ellsworth, the budget that has already been approved by both the Ellsworth School Board and City Council totals $20.6 million (an increase of $318,378, or 1.57 percent, over last year). That includes the adult education budget.

RSU 24’s proposed budget totals $16.5 million (this includes the adult education budget), an increase of $284,585 (1.76 percent) over the current year. Approximately 35 voters RSU 24 voters approved the budget as presented at a district budget meeting May 31.

In RSU 25, made up of Bucksport, Orland and Verona Island in Hancock County and the town of Prospect in Waldo County, the spending plan for the 2017-2018 school year totals $14.6 million (including adult education).

That is an increase of $349,709 (2.46 percent) over the current budget. A group of almost 50 voters handily approved the proposed RSU 25 budget at a district-wide budget meeting in Bucksport on May 31.

Not all communities will have a budget validation vote on June 13. Some towns have opted not to use that method, including Sedgwick, where voters recently turned down an attempt to institute a validation vote. Blue Hill and Surry are among the other towns that do not use the validation vote.