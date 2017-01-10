Remembrance service for Karen Rogers set for Saturday

EASTBROOK — Many community members are mourning the loss of longtime Ellsworth Pat’s Pizza waitress Karen Rogers, who died Saturday, Jan. 7.

A remembrance will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastbrook Community Center.

Juanita Wilbur is organizing the gathering. For more information or to contribute a dish, call Wilbur at 565-3838.

Contributions in Rogers’ memory may be made to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton 04605.