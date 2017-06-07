Rainy May meant limited big building projects in Ellsworth June 7, 2017 by Steve Fuller on News ELLSWORTH — After a busy April of issuing building permits, things slowed down a bit in what proved to be a moisture-heavy month of May. Fourteen building permits were issued by the city’s Code Enforcement Office in May, down from 19 in April. Significantly, while six of those 19 were for six-figure projects, only one (a new house for $132,500) appeared in May. Code Enforcement Officer Dwight Tilton attributed the drop-off to the fact May was so rainy and therefore less conducive to building work. Indeed, data from the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport shows that 5.03 inches of rain fell in May, 48.4 percent higher than the average rainfall for the month. Many of the projects that were permitted in May were smaller, seasonal ones. Three permits were for sheds and two were for deck work, while there was one each for a new garage and a new horse barn. Two demolition projects were also approved: the tear-down of a garage and sunroom on Grant Street and removal of a 10-foot-by-14-foot greenhouse on the Bayside Road. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Rainy May meant limited big building projects in Ellsworth - June 7, 2017 Primavera goes public - June 7, 2017 Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 8 - June 7, 2017