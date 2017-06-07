Rainy May meant limited big building projects in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — After a busy April of issuing building permits, things slowed down a bit in what proved to be a moisture-heavy month of May.

Fourteen building permits were issued by the city’s Code Enforcement Office in May, down from 19 in April. Significantly, while six of those 19 were for six-figure projects, only one (a new house for $132,500) appeared in May.

Code Enforcement Officer Dwight Tilton attributed the drop-off to the fact May was so rainy and therefore less conducive to building work. Indeed, data from the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport shows that 5.03 inches of rain fell in May, 48.4 percent higher than the average rainfall for the month.

Many of the projects that were permitted in May were smaller, seasonal ones. Three permits were for sheds and two were for deck work, while there was one each for a new garage and a new horse barn.

Two demolition projects were also approved: the tear-down of a garage and sunroom on Grant Street and removal of a 10-foot-by-14-foot greenhouse on the Bayside Road.