The rain in Maine is a pain, for some

ELLSWORTH — This spring has been a gray and rainy one for Hancock County. April showers have brought nothing if not May showers, and while that’s bad news for high school sports teams and food truck restaurateurs, it is great news for the drought-stricken town of Castine.

“The last couple of months we’ve been having nice steady day-and-night rains, which are the best kind to soak into the ground to replenish the water,” said Castine Town Manager Jimmy Goodson III.

Two years ago, Castine had to truck in drinking water from Bucksport to quench the town’s thirst during the late summer months, when Maine Maritime Academy students were in school and the tourist season was still in full swing.

The town is located on a peninsula that is cut off from the rivers and streams supplying the mainland. Townspeople depend on underground aquifers for drinking water, but those are slow to recharge.

“Towards the end of the summer it gets up to 90,000 gallons a day,” Goodson said about Castine’s water consumption.

Last year, the town completed a water filtration plant that collects the underground rainwater running down Witherle Hill. That, plus the abundant rain this spring, makes Goodson feel confident about the hotter months.

“I think our aquifer is completely recharged at this point,” he said. “So we feel pretty good going into the summer season.”

The rainwater also helps reduce the risk of forest fires across the county.

“The fire season’s upon us, but things are greening up very quickly,” said Andrew Sankey, director of the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency. “Things are wet, so that’s been good for us: the more quickly things turn green, the better we all do in fire season.”

What’s caused all the rain this spring? Vengeful gods are one theory, but Francis Kredensor, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Caribou, provided a science-based theory.

Kredensor said that, as of late, Maine has experienced cutoff low-pressure systems, where a rainstorm will move slowly, taking a whole weekend to pass by instead of just a dozen hours or so.

“Now we’re getting slow-moving systems that can really be a soaker,” Kredensor said last Thursday. “They can happen just about any time of the year, but are most common in the spring and fall.”

Kredensor estimated that Hancock County received between 4 and 5.5 inches of rain from April 1 to May 3 this year, compared to about 3 inches of rain in the same period last year.

Though the wet weather is great for recharging aquifers and reducing the risk of fires, it’s a nuisance for outdoor sports teams.

“Baseball you can play in a little bit of rain, but tennis is dangerous because it’s like running on wet cement,” said Larry Gray, the athletics director for George Stevens Academy. Gray has had to reschedule plenty of baseball, softball and tennis games this spring because of the rain.

“We’re muddling through it,” he said. “Or sloshing through it.”

The rescheduling is a challenge because now those sports teams will have to play the majority of their regular season games in just two weeks. Busy schedules lead to other problems.

“The biggest thing is there’s not a huge amount of surplus officials,” Gray said, referring to the referees and umpires needed for a game. Those are hard to find during a busy week of competition. “That’s almost as much of a challenge as the wet grounds.”

But after working in Maine for years, Gray is used to the challenging weather.

“It’s one of those things with Maine,” he said. “You either get snow too late or it rains too much. It is what it is.”

One person who needs the rain to stop rather urgently is Joe Segari, who is opening his sandwich, burger and hot dog serving food truck, Eat At Joe’s, at 100 Main St. in Bucksport on Friday. Before Bucksport, Segari used to set up his food truck in the Home Depot parking lot in Ellsworth.

“The rain destroys me,” he said. “When I was at Home Depot last year or the year before there were days I sat there all day in the rain with no customers.”

“Hopefully the rain will stop” before this Friday, he added. “But it’s the weather, there’s nothing you can do about it.”