Rain doesn’t dampen overall fair attendance

BLUE HILL — A downpour of rain Sunday led organizers to close the annual Blue Hill Fair early that day but otherwise it was business as usual.

“The rain Sunday night—that wasn’t part of our plans but other than that things went well,” said Rob Eaton, fair president.

A Johnny Cash impersonator, Terry Lee Goffee, who was scheduled to perform Sunday night performed Monday afternoon instead.

An evening power outage in the Blue Hill Peninsula area, which affected about 3,000 households, didn’t affect the fair because it had already closed for the day.

Bob Potts, Emera Maine spokesman, attributed the 8:18 p.m. power outage to “heavy rains and powerful winds, remnants of Hurricane Harvey.”

“Blue Hill and Brooklin were hardest hit as winds bring down trees and limbs onto power lines,” Potts said in a press release. The outage affected 2,999 households.

Eaton said “weather wasn’t really an issue but it was kind of an issue. It was so cold all day Friday. Other than that, the fair went great.”

“Attendance was about average,” Eaton said Tuesday. “Sunday was off but yesterday was real strong. We don’t have all the numbers yet.”

The fair included an endless supply of entertainments over its five-day run Aug. 31-Sept. 4, including live music, a performance by comedian Bob Marley, the Northeast U.S. Sheep Dog Trials, a demolition derby and lots of food, including fried Oreos.