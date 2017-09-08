Public forum set for Sept. 13 on push for new Ellsworth “green plan”

ELLSWORTH — The push for a comprehensive green plan for the city has gained momentum since an initial public forum in January. Planning has gone forward and initial funding secured.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, another forum will be held in the upstairs auditorium at Ellsworth City Hall at 7 p.m. The forum will serve as a chance for those who have worked on the green plan to update the public and solicit feedback.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to attend and share ideas on the city’s green spaces, ranging from management and maintenance of existing spaces to ideas about additional green spaces that could be created.

Mary Blackstone serves as the chairwoman of the 12-person Green Plan Steering Committee. She wrote that part of the group’s mission “is to harness the ideas and visions of local community members to improve the city of Ellsworth and to serve as a catalyst for achieving on-the-ground actions.”

The city has had two previous green plans, one in the 1950s and the other in the 1980s, but both were focused on tangible greens: grass, trees and plants. This latest plan aims to take a much broader view of the idea of green, however.

The steering committee, using comments and ideas from the public, has identified six areas for attention. They are: green and conserved spaces; waterfront, waterways and water management; sustainable maintenance and environmental interface; waste management, recycling and composting; renewable energy, energy efficiency and public transportation; and sustainable development.

Blackstone said the Union River is one important area that the steering committee is looking at. She said the group wants to “work with the city to embrace the Union River waterfront” and feature the waterway as “a key natural resource asset.”

The committee, working through the Ellsworth Garden Club and the Frenchman Bay Conservancy has secured a total of $43,500 in grant funding: $7,500 from the Hancock County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, $11,000 from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation and $25,000 from the Quimby Family Foundation.

Blackstone said the funding will enable the steering committee to hire a facilitator. She said the hope is to have that person hired this month.

Information: Blackstone at 667-8878 or email her at: [email protected]