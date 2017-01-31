Proposed fitness facility divides board, residents in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — A proposal to build a fitness center on a Union Street ball field has proved divisive for community members as well as the Board of Selectmen.

More than 40 residents gathered at the Blue Hill Selectmen’s weekly meeting Friday.

But first, here’s what precipitated Friday’s meeting.

Chuck and Belinda Lawrence, owners of Tradewinds Marketplace, announced last August that they intend to build a fitness center, with indoor pool, for the community.

The plan was to build the center on a portion of George Stevens Academy’s 16-plus-acre Tenney Hill property.

However, there were issues with wetlands, so the Lawrences began looking for other possible locations, the most recent being Union Street.

Selectman Jim Schatz, who has been working with the Lawrence family to find a location, was first to address the crowd at the meeting.

The meeting was not billed as a public hearing, however community members were allowed to speak.

“We think it will help be part of the revitalization of our village,” Schatz said. “Chuck [Lawrence] has offered to build out the ball field behind the school to make it regulation size to cope with the loss of the field on Union Street.”

Schatz said there is a need for fitness activities for the town’s older population who have been “locked out of recreational sites because of their age and because of the season.”

Union Street has sidewalks and is located near schools and village residents, Schatz said, adding, “I think this is such an incredible opportunity.”

Selectman John Bannister said the first he’d heard about the idea of using the town’s Union Street property was by reading the newspaper.

“I’ve had no conversations, no input, no anything,” Bannister said. “Why would I possibly get on board if we’re going to lose one of our jewel green spaces?”

Bannister noted that besides playing ball, there are people flying kites, walking their dogs and playing Frisbee on that property.

“The number one complaint we get in the summer is the lack of space,” Bannister said. “We don’t have enough fields. We want more fields, not less fields.”

“Suddenly you take that away and all that’s left is a Little League field,” Bannister said. “It’s not the same.”

Bannister asked Lawrence for details about ownership, maintenance and membership costs.

“We want it to be affordable, we want it to be all-inclusive,” Lawrence said.

The family, which has a history of philanthropy in Blue Hill as well as Downeast and central Maine, recently created a foundation. The family proposes spending $3.5 million to build the fitness center.

Lawrence said the foundation would own the facility and take care of the maintenance. The James Russell Wiggins Down East Family YMCA would run it.

“We’re not in the habit of throwing out several million dollars to not be successful,” Lawrence said.

Peter Farragher, the Y’s chief executive officer and executive director, estimated family memberships would cost $48 a month.

Bannister suggested that the Lawrences look at a five-acre town-owned site on South Street. The land is next to NAPA Auto Parts.

Schatz suggested that there be a Town Meeting referendum on whether to build on Union Street.

“I really believe there are too many passionate issues for me to want to pursue it,” Lawrence said. “I’m not looking for a 51-49 vote.”

Belinda Lawrence added, “When first offered, we were told it wasn’t being used.”

Residents ranged from being angry to grateful.

“I am so excited about this,” especially for GSA to have a pool, said Blue Hill resident Kristin Parker. “I just think there are so many things our kids could be losing at that particular location.”

“I’m very opposed to putting this facility on the…field,” said resident Brooke Clapp. “The green space there is a necessity for this town.”

Others spoke in favor.

Resident Sara Pebworth said “it’s silly” to put barriers in front of a generous gift.

Resident Charlotte Clews told the board that there are people who commute to use the Y in Ellsworth.

“It’s hard for you to gauge how well-used the facility would be,” Clews said. “I think it’s really important to me that the Lawrences feel welcome.”

Lawrence replied, “Nothing that’s been said here makes us feel unappreciated. We want to know this. We don’t want to make a decision that alienates any of the community. I think we take a good hard look at South Street.”

Schatz motioned that the agenda item be tabled so the board can meet to further discuss how much use the athletic fields get.

“They [residents] wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t used,” said Belinda Lawrence.