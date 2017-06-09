Presenting sponsors announced for 2017 Ellsworth Antiques Show

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn has announced Skinner Inc. and Boston Private as the presenting sponsors for the 2017 Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn.

The Antiques Show, being held Aug. 16-19 at the historic estate in Ellsworth, is America’s longest running summer antiques show.

The show got its start in Ellsworth’s City Hall in 1937. This marks the 12th year that the show is being held at Woodlawn.

Twenty-eight dealers of national, international and regional renown will be under the tent this August.

“We are pleased to welcome back Skinner Inc. and Boston Private Wealth as this year’s presenting sponsors,” said Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Torrance. “Both companies have been longtime supporters of the show and their sponsorships allow us to bring this high-caliber event to the area.”

The proceeds from the show support the Woodlawn Education Fund.

This year’s show will open with a gala opening night party on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Party-goers are the first to see the displays, meet the dealers and make their purchases. The event will be catered by Chipper’s Restaurant from Hancock and Grammy Award-winning pianist Paul Sullivan will provide live music.

Tickets for the opening night Party are $50 per person and $90 per couple. After the party, Chipper’s will be serving an elegantly prepared four-course, Riviera-themed dinner under the tent. The combination party and dinner tickets are $135 per person and $250 per couple, or purchase a table for six for $650.

Seating for dinner is limited to 75. To purchase tickets, visit woodlawmuseum.org.

The show is open on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the show and museum is $15 or $10 for the show only. A luncheon café, catered by Chipper’s Restaurant, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily offering seasonal and regional favorites, including lobster rolls. Wine and beer will available for purchase.

Special events, included in the admission ticket are planned each day of the show. Thursday, from 3 to 6 p.m., the Bangor Symphony String Ensemble will perform and a wine tasting will be held. Friday will feature the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Art along with a beer tasting with Airline Brewing.

On Saturday morning, there will be special price reductions under the tent and guests can enjoy a complimentary handmade doughnut, made by Chipper’s, with a cup of great coffee as they make their way around the booths.

For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.