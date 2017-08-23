Speaker says Trump era is “utterly unique” in history

ELLSWORTH — The title of Marvin Ott’s talk at the Moore Community Center on Aug. 17 was “Foreign Policy in the Trump Era,” and though he had much to say on the subject the bottom line boiled down to two words: it is “utterly unique.”

Ott, a foreign policy expert who has served in both government and academic posts and writes a regular column for The Ellsworth American, spoke at a meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee. His assessment centered on foreign policy but expanded to look at the entirety of operations within the Trump administration.

“We have seen nothing like what we’ve got now,” Ott said. “This is truly unique. We are in uncharted territory.”

Ott said all of Trump’s predecessors, particularly those since the middle of the 20th century, have “fit within a pretty well-established band of characteristics.” He said career public policy and foreign service workers “could have worked for any one of those presidents” and their work would have been, at the very least, respected.

“That’s not true now,” Ott said. He offered the rejection of climate change science by the Trump administration as one example, and pointed to the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and the selection of Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency as evidence of that.

“There is an utter disregard for what most of us would call fact,” Ott said. For Trump, he asserted, a fact consists of “whatever the President wants it to be.”

Ott said Trump’s penchant for “impulsive, emotional” early morning posts on Twitter creates an atmosphere of uncertainty both at home and abroad.

“If you’re a foreign leader, this is really scary territory,” he said. “What are you dealing with?”

Ott said America’s position as the “absolute anchor” of the planet since World War II is now “deeply uncertain.”

“It isn’t clear you have any coherent leadership coming out of the White House of the United States,” he said.

Ott said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal was a mistake. While Trump cited concerns about what the deal would mean for the American economy and workers, Ott said TPP was designed as a broader effort to “forestall Chinese efforts to dominate Asia’s financial and trading system.”

“If you’re sitting in Beijing it’s, ‘Thank you very much, that’s the nicest gift we could ever have,’” said Ott of Trump’s decision to remove the United States from the TPP.

Ott called the performance of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “strikingly disappointing” and said morale is very low at the State Department right now.

Ott said he is worried whether the country will be able to “keep the system that the Founding Fathers put in place,” but said the nation’s institutions have responded well so far.

He said a free press and engaged citizens who ask questions, hold officials accountable and fight for what they believe is important are “critical” parts of what makes America the country it is.

“That is absolutely vital,” Ott said. “That is what will save us in the end.”