Shutdown ends; Maine back in business

ELLSWORTH — Robert Alley had a long day Tuesday.

The Maine state representative from Beals Island stayed up into the wee hours Tuesday morning at the State House in Augusta where, according to Alley, he was the sole Democratic legislator to witness Governor Paul LePage sign the state’s $7 billion budget.

The signing ended a two-day government shutdown, the first since 1991, which began last Friday, when legislators did not come to an agreement on the budget.

“I think it was frustrating for all of us to go over it two or three times,” said Alley, who started the three hour, 20 minute drive back to Beals early Tuesday morning, before a long day of Fourth of July celebrations. “I hadn’t been home for 10 days so I figured it was time.”

Other legislators were bitter about the process.

“I was extremely disappointed to see a government shutdown,” Representative Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) wrote in an email. “The negotiation brought Washington, D.C.-style politics to Maine.”

Despite the shutdown, this year’s budget process included a good deal of compromise on the part of Republicans and Democrats.

Republicans agreed to provide an additional $162 million for school funding, while Democrats agreed to drop a citizens’ initiative, passed by voters Nov. 8, that would have placed a 3 percent surtax on incomes over $200,000.

“When you’re working on a budget you’ve got to get to an agreement,” said Rep. William R. Tuell (R-East Machias). “I think both Democrats and Republicans have a lot to be thankful for.”

By Friday afternoon, the budget had passed the Senate but many House Republicans refused to compromise on a 1.5 percent increase on the state lodging tax, where hotel and motel guests would have to pay more to make a reservation.

Governor Paul LePage had proposed the increase earlier this year but only if it came with a cut in the state income tax. That cut did not happen, so both the Governor and most House Republicans opposed the lodging tax increase. The budget process ground to a halt.

“I thought we had a reasonable budget Friday afternoon,” said Tuell, who was one of the few House Republicans to vote in favor of the budget. “We didn’t have to put the state through the shutdown.”

Tuell understood why legislators and residents opposed the tax increase. Though visitors from out of state would carry much of the burden for the tax, Tuell said that the hospitality industry has already had to contend with the restoration of a tip credit to the minimum wage laws.

“I can see why the hospitality industry would be upset,” he said. “But I still don’t think we needed a shutdown. We could have dealt with this in another bill without having to cause the uproar.

“Instead,” he continued, “we’ll be known as the Legislature that allowed a shutdown to happen.”

The budget finally was signed early Tuesday morning when the Legislature agreed to drop the increase in the lodging tax. Tuell hopes lawmakers can learn to work together again in the future.

“I hope people can get some rest and come back next year ready to work,” he said. “We’ve still got to work together if we want to get anything done.”