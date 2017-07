BROOKSVILLE — Sen. George Mitchell will speak at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at David’s Folly Farm in Brooksville.

Mitchell will discuss his new book, “The Negotiator,” and his lifelong career in politics and peacemaking. Books will be available for sale courtesy of Blue Hill Books.

This event is free and open to the public. Donations to the Brooksville Free Public Library will be accepted.

For more information, call 326-4560.