Saturday gathering to address concerns about Trump administration

ELLSWORTH — Individuals concerned about major changes proposed by the Trump administration will gather Saturday, March 4, to devise a plan of action.

Maine Attorney General Janet Mills will address the group at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, which is expected to number at least 300 people.

“These are times like no other in our nation’s history,” Mills said. “We must step up and defend liberty and freedom for all, the founding principles of our great democracy.”

The organizers said they are particularly concerned about possible threats to safety, health care, the economy, constitutional rights, the environment and public education.

The assembly will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first hour will be devoted to networking.

The program, including Mills’ presentation, begins at 10 a.m.

The gathering is being sponsored by the Women’s March on Washington-MDI, Resources for Organizing and Social Change, the Hancock County Democratic Committee and the Maine People’s Alliance.

Milja Brecher DeMuro, coordinator for a group of 110 men, women and children that chartered two sold-out buses to Washington for the Women’s March, said the group includes several hundred people and continues to grow.

“We’re taking actions every day in the belief that we will affect change if we speak up and out,” DeMuro said. “We will say ‘yes’ to human rights and civil rights for all, a clean environment and renewable energy, providing security for all residents and a government that respects and listens to everyone, not just the 1 percent.”

Phil Bailey of the Maine People’s Alliance said the charge to the assembly is to identify strategies and actions that can be taken to ensure the federal government serves all residents of Hancock County.

Bailey said those who attend will break up into smaller groups discussing an issue of particular concern, such as economic fairness, health care, civil rights, education, renewable energy, climate change and making money work.

For more information, contact Nathalie Arruda at [email protected] or Phil Bailey at [email protected]