Rep. Chapman un-enrolls from Democratic caucus

BROOKSVILLE — When it comes to politics, State Rep. Ralph Chapman of Brooksville is now a free agent. Last week, the legislator un-enrolled from the Democratic caucus.

“I am not unhappy with Democrats in my district,” said Chapman, who is now serving his fourth and final term in the House. “But in the State House, the Democratic caucus leadership is not accountable to the public, and the culture of the caucus has slipped into a spot where I can no longer effectively work with it.”

Chapman said his main frustration with his former caucus was its “group dynamics, particularly in squelching contrary opinions from being expressed.”

The former research scientist in applied physics said that not being a part of the caucus “is a relief, because I don’t have to exercise responsibility in getting it back on track.”

Hopefully, Chapman said, his absence might help that process along.

“I’m hoping that by leaving the caucus it might be a wake-up call to do some self-examination,” he said.

Chapman wasn’t the only House legislator to drop the Democrats last week. Rep. Denise Harlow of Portland also dropped out, citing similar concerns.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the four-term representative said “individual thinkers are marginalized,” and she was “extremely concerned” about the influence of lobbyists on the Maine Legislature.