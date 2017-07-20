Monroe Democrat is candidate for U.S. House District 2

ELLSWORTH — Jonathan Fulford, a carpenter/builder whose first love is farming, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 seat now held by Republican Bruce Poliquin.

Fulford, 56, has never held public office. He ran unsuccessfully twice, in 2014 and 2016, against Republican Michael Thibodeau for the Maine State Senate District 11 seat.

His interest in public office, he said, came about one day when he was playing with his 3-year-old grandson.

“He was having a great day,” Fulford recalled. “He was beaming up at me with complete trust that all was well in the world. I couldn’t look back at him with the same hopeful belief in the future. It was a before-and-after moment,” he said.

Fulford said he decided that day to do what he could to “make a bigger difference.”

He said society has become more “divisive” and Americans “work harder for less” and live in an era of “international threats.”

We live in a country, he said, “where more and more power is consolidated into fewer and fewer hands … government supports entrenched interests and is not responsive to the people.”

Fulford said “too much power is in the hands of lobbyists and big corporations.”

Regarding his own campaign fundraising, he said he would accept “no corporate money.” He said he would accept money from unions, but only “dues-generated” funds contributed by union members. In short, he said, he would rely on “grassroots support.”

He addressed several of the major issues of the day. The American health care system, he said, is “inadequate” and that the recent Republican health care proposals would be “a disaster for Maine and the country.” He favors “health care for all” modeled on Medicare and the systems in place in Europe and Canada.

He said an “aggressive renewable energy” strategy is the best approach to combating climate change. Solar panel installation is not only part of the solution, he said, it is also a job-creating industry. He opposes nuclear power because of the issue of spent fuel rods and their disposal.

A native of Glen Mills, Pa., Fulford followed his older brother to Maine at the age of 18 to pursue his interest in farming. He farmed in South Paris. He married and, as his family grew, reckoned that farming alone would not pay the bills. He turned to carpentry and started a building business in Monroe.

Fulford and his wife have four grown children and five grandchildren.