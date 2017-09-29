Mayhew to attend local GOP meeting

ELLSWORTH — The October meeting of the Hancock County Republicans will be on Friday, Oct. 13, at China Hill restaurant.

Social time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. The cost is $18 and an RSVP is requested by Oct. 6.

Mary Mayhew, a candidate for governor, will be the special guest speaker. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. Having dinner is not required to come and listen to the speaker.

Call 326-8545 to RSVP. Leave your name, phone number and number in your party.