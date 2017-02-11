League of Women Voters event set

ELLSWORTH — The League of Women Voters – Downeast announced has announced a 10-month public dialogue series on topics ranging from Maine’s 2016 initiatives and “fake” news to issues facing the “two Maines” and global trade.

Meetings will feature remarks by experts and time for participants to interact with each other and the audience. Each topic will first be discussed on the League’s “Democracy Forum” radio program, which airs at 10 a.m. the third Friday of the month on WERU-FM.

The public dialogue will follow on Wednesday evening the next week.

The first public conversation, “Ballot Questions in Maine: Whose Initiatives Are They?” will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Pat’s Pizza in Ellsworth.

Featured speakers will be former Sen. Jill Goldthwait, Sen. Brian Langley (R-Hancock County) and Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth).

Light snacks will be served and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, email downeast@lwvme.org or visit www.lwvme.org.