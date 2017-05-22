Hancock County Dems elect new officers

ELLSWORTH — John Knutson of Brooklin has stepped down after serving 9½ years as chairman of the Hancock County Democratic Committee and 3½ years as Democratic state chairman.

At a meeting on May 18, the Hancock County Dems elected Alfred Judd of Surry as the new chairman. Judd is the current president of the Surry Community Improvement Association and a member of the Town of Surry Finance Committee.

The group also created a new position of second vice chair, electing Kay Wilkins of Ellsworth to that post. Gary Pinder of Brooklin remains as first vice chair.

Charles Stephens of Blue Hill stepped aside as treasurer to focus on continuing service as secretary. Knutson was elected treasurer. Judd also was elected to serve on the Maine Democratic Party Rules Committee.