Four candidates in the running for two seats on Ellsworth City Council September 26, 2017 by Steve Fuller on News, Politics ELLSWORTH — Four candidates will vie for two City Council seats when city voters head to the polls in November. It will be the only contested race on the municipal ballot, however. Two candidates are running for two seats on the Ellsworth Public Library’s board of trustees, and though there will be two other seats up for grabs on the city’s school board only one candidate will be on the ballot. All of the six seats carry three-year terms. On the City Council side, incumbent councilors John Moore and John Phillips (who serves as chairman) are both seeking re-election. Also vying for a spot at the council table will be Dale Hamilton and Gene Lyons. Two other residents, Patrick Downey and Daisy Wight, took out nomination papers to run for a council seat. Neither of the two, however, returned them before the Friday deadline to qualify for the ballot. For the library trustees, incumbents Ray Williams and Wendy Lessard opted not to seek re-election. Residents Martha Nordstrom and Spencer Patterson King both took out and returned nomination papers to qualify for the ballot, though. For the Ellsworth School Board, incumbent and current Chairwoman Brenda Thomas is running for another term. Marcia Boles Jude, the other sitting member whose term is up, did not take out nomination papers to run. That means the other seat will likely be filled with a write-in candidate. Hamilton had taken out nomination papers to run for a School Board seat, as well, and planned to decide which of the two seats he would run for prior to the deadline. But it turns out he would not have been able to serve on the School Board because his wife, Tricia, is a kindergarten teacher at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School. Municipal elections take place Tuesday, Nov. 7, this year. Polls in Ellsworth will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. There will also be four statewide questions to vote on. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Three Hancock County men among five injured in weekend crash at Penobscot Narrows Bridge - September 26, 2017 Four candidates in the running for two seats on Ellsworth City Council - September 26, 2017 Light on members, Osborn’s fire department is now legal - September 21, 2017