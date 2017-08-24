A fifth Democrat enters race to unseat Poliquin

ELLSWORTH — Jared Golden, a Lewiston-area native, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and current Democratic assistant majority leader in the Maine House of Representatives, announced Thursday that he is running for Congress to replace Republican Bruce Poliquin. He is the fifth Democrat to declare his candidacy for the Second District seat.

“Time and time again, Bruce Poliquin has toed his party line and then refused to answer to folks back at home who would be hurt,” Golden said. “It’s time for new leaders that we can count on to listen to our needs and put the best interests of Maine first — not the partisan agenda coming out of Washington that’s dividing the country and failing to improve people’s lives. In Congress, I will work to create opportunities that help you earn more and put food on your family’s table. I will put Maine first and, like any good Marine, I won’t leave anyone behind.”

Golden enlisted in the Marines after the Sept. 11 attacks and served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. After the Marines, Golden attended Bates College in Lewiston and worked as a staffer for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Washington, D.C.

“During my time working in Washington I saw the petty differences that divide this country. I saw how a narrow group of powerful people and their special interests have undue control over Congress and how their priorities don’t match Maine’s. Working in Washington made me realize two things: First, that Washington is broken. Second, that I want to continue serving my country and state,” Golden said.

In the Maine Legislature, Golden rose to leadership. In office, Golden has made Maine’s veterans and emergency responders a priority. Most recently he sponsored a bill to make it easier for firefighters, police officers and EMTs to access workers’ compensation benefits for work-related post-traumatic stress, which was a priority of the Professional Firefighters of Maine and the International Association of Firefighters. The bill passed. Golden has also successfully advocated for increased funding and changes to state assistance programs for veterans.

“For the next four days, my team and I will travel this district. We will visit small towns on back roads because I want to listen to what everyone in this district has to say,” Golden said at the conclusion of his press conference. “Helping people gives me a sense of purpose in life. In the Marines, I served my country. Now I want to serve you.”

Other Democrats challenging Poliquin are former Maine Senate candidate Jonathan Fulford of Monroe, restaurant owner Tim Rich of Mount Desert, Islesboro bookseller Craig Olson and mail carrier Phil Cleaves of Dexter.