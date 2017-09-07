Eastman announces bid for Bucksport Council

BUCKSPORT — Mark Eastman has announced his candidacy for Town Council.

A Bucksport native and graduate of Bucksport High School, Eastman has sold real estate in Bucksport since 2003. He has owned Ocean’s Edge Realty located on Central Street since 2013.

Eastman serves on the town’s Economic Development Committee, the Broadband Committee and the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.

He previously served on the Comprehensive Plan Committee until that work was complete. He is a founding member of Main Street Bucksport.

He said he is a strong believer in supporting and attracting small and family-owned businesses. Through his work as a Realtor, he said, he has learned that what most attracts people to a town is a combination of “high-quality services, affordable tax and housing rates and a thriving community.”

He said Bucksport has all three, and that he wants “to work with the town government and the citizens to continue to build on Bucksport’s recent successes despite the great loss of the paper mill.”

Eastman lives with his wife, Brook Ewing Minner, and their 8-year-old daughter, Mabel Minner-Eastman.