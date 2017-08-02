EA columnist Marvin Ott to give presentation Aug. 17

ELLSWORTH — Marvin Ott, senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center of the Smithsonian Institution, will be giving a presentation on foreign policy in the Trump era at the Thursday, Aug. 17, Hancock County Democratic Committee meeting.

The talk will take place at 1 p.m. in the theater at the Gen. Bryant E. Moore Center on State Street.

Ott is best known to Hancock County residents as the op-ed author of the “Offshore” series of articles on international affairs for The Ellsworth American. He and his wife have a summer residence on Cranberry Isles.

In addition to his work at the Wilson Center, Ott also is a professor at Johns Hopkins University.

There will be some time for questions from the audience. Stephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American, will moderate this period. This event is free and open to the public.