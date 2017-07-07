Discussion for area Democrats scheduled

ORLAND — All are welcome to join local and state Democratic leaders, movers and shakers for an evening of panel and audience discussion about being a Democrat in Maine District 2.

The program, titled “New Life for the Democratic Party,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery.

Panelists will include Katie Mae Simpson, executive director for the Maine Democratic Party, and 2016 Democratic candidates Moira O’Neill and Jonathan Fulford, among others.

This event is being hosted by the Maine Common Good Coalition. For more information, email [email protected]