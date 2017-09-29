Congressional candidate Fulford to speak in Blue Hill Oct. 4

BLUE HILL — Jonathan Fulford, who is running to replace Bruce Poliquin as U.S. congressman for Maine’s Second Congressional District, will speak at the Blue Hill Wine Shop in Blue Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

The talk is the first in a series of town hall-style meetings sponsored by Indivisible Peninsula, a nonpartisan coalition of workers, small business owners, teachers, parents, students and others who came together after last November’s election with the express purpose of meeting with, and influencing, their members of Congress.

Fulford is a leading progressive voice working to revitalize Maine through several key initiatives, including health care for all and a commitment to sustainable, green energy and the jobs this commitment would generate.

A former builder, carpenter and farmer, Fulford has deep roots in the district, with several children and grandchildren also living here.

Indivisible Peninsula is not endorsing any of the candidates appearing in the series; instead, these town hall-style meetings will be a place where its members can hear from the candidates, and importantly, the candidates can hear from everyday people.

Scheduled to appear at future meetings are Janet Mills on Nov. 21 and Betsey Sweet on Dec. 5. Both women are running for governor in the upcoming election. Those meeting also will be held at the Blue Hill Wine Shop at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Max Treitler at 374-2161 or Nico Jenkins at 249-9404.