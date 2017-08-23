Collins says she will decide “soon” on 2018 gubernatorial bid

ELLSWORTH — Will Susan Collins run in 2018 to succeed Paul LePage as the next governor of Maine?

“I am going to make a decision soon,” Collins said at the Ellsworth Rotary Club’s meeting Tuesday night at the Moore Community Center. She was responding to a question from Jack Frost, who tried to get her to reveal her future political plans to his fellow Rotarians.

Collins, a Republican and the state’s senior U.S. senator, is in the midst of her fourth six-year term representing Maine in Washington, D.C. Speculation has swirled for months that she might consider a run for the Blaine House next year as LePage completes his second and final term. He is barred from seeking re-election due to term limits.

“I’m really trying to figure out where I can do the most for the people of Maine,” Collins said Tuesday. She said her work as senator has kept her particularly busy in recent months but that she intends to talk with her family and others soon to see what makes the most sense for her.

Collins said she ranks 15th in seniority in the Senate and that “seniority matters” there. Sitting on the Appropriations Committee allows her to “work on issues I care deeply about,” she said, as well as help secure federal funding for Maine in area such as transportation and biomedical research.

Serving as governor would be “more hands-on” by comparison, Collins said, working on issues such as education and job creation.

“You see more directly the impact of what you do,” Collins said.

If she does throw her hat into the ring, Collins will join a field of candidates that currently numbers 13 but which is decidedly un-crowded on her side of the political aisle. While there are nine declared Democrats, only one Republican is among the 13: Mary Mayhew, LePage’s former Department of Health and Human Services commissioner.

LePage praised Mayhew when she stepped down from that post earlier this year shortly before announcing her gubernatorial bid. He said she did an “exceptional job” and handled her role and the challenges that came with it “with grit and grace.”

LePage has been critical of Collins, however, as of late. Earlier this month he described both her and fellow Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) — himself a former governor — as “downright dangerous” after they voted against Republican-backed health care reform legislation in Washington.

Although LePage will be leaving office, there are indications his words still carry weight among members of his party. A survey conducted by Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling at the start of August found that among 672 likely Maine Republican primary voters, 55 percent would be “more likely to vote for a candidate for governor next year who was supported” by LePage. Only 18 percent said they would be less likely to do so. That survey came on the heels of the Senate healthcare vote.

On the Democratic side, high-profile candidates so far include Attorney General Janet Mills and former House Speaker Mark Eves.

If Collins did run next year, it would be her second attempt to become Maine’s chief executive. She finished third in a four-way race in 1994, behind King (who won as an independent) and Democrat Joe Brennan but ahead of Green Party candidate Jonathan Carter.

The question about a possible gubernatorial run came near the end of Collins’ time at the Rotary meeting. Other topics she addressed included health care reform and political polarization.

On health care, she said her party made the same mistake Democrats did when they passed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010 by not having an open, public process. She said that would take more time and get messy but said in the end it “helps ensure a better finished product.”

She said the push to repeal the ACA without a complete replacement plan in place “just doesn’t make sense” and “is not good public policy.” While she said the ACA has flaws she also acknowledged millions have come to count on it and that it had good pieces such as protections of patients with pre-existing medical conditions.

Collins also had a little bit of fun at her own expense. In late July, at a committee hearing in Washington, she and Sen. Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) offered candid assessments of the Trump administration near a microphone that they did not realize was still on.

“I should know how to hold a mic by now,” said Collins as she began her remarks Tuesday night in Ellsworth, “except when I shouldn’t hold a mic.”