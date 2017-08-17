Ballot order of Nov. 7 referendum questions finalized

AUGUSTA — The ballot order of the two citizens’ initiative questions that will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, referendum election ballot is now finalized.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap determined the ballot order of these citizens’ initiative questions by a random drawing Aug. 16.

The order of the initiatives on the ballot is as follows:

Question 1: An Act to Allow Slot Machines or a Casino in York County.

Question 2: An Act to Enhance Access to Affordable Health Care.

The full text of each proposed bill is available on the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions’ website, on the Upcoming Elections page at http://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html.

Dunlap will finalize the ballot question wording for the citizens’ initiatives after reviewing public comments, which are being accepted through Sept. 1.

In addition to the citizens’ initiatives, voters also will decide on one bond issue and one constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7, 2017, ballot:

Question 3: “An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issues to Improve Highways, Bridges and Multimodal Facilities and Upgrade Municipal Culverts” (http://legislature.maine.gov/LawMakerWeb/summary.asp?ID=280065098).

Question 4: “Resolution, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Reduce Volatility in State Pension Funding Requirements Caused by the Financial Markets” (http://legislature.maine.gov/LawMakerWeb/summary.asp?ID=280063546).